Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccinating livestock against common diseases is a form of direct climate action

By Jude Capper, Professor of Sustainable Beef and Sheep Production, Harper Adams University
David Barrett, Professor of Bovine Medicine, Production and Reproduction, University of Bristol
Animal diseases have a devastating impact on livestock production. In 2022, for example, 131 million domestic poultry died or were culled as a result of avian influenza (also called “bird flu”).

Yet the cost of livestock disease goes beyond a shortage of turkeys for the holiday season. Every animal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
