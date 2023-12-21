Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texas Governor Signs Extreme Immigration Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Asylum seekers from Central America sit by the road after police detained them in Hondo, Texas, about 100 miles from the US-Mexico border, June 1, 2022. © 2022 Shannon Stapleton/Reuters This week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed three measures into law that will harm migrants, asylum seekers, and communities in Texas. The laws build on Operation Lone Star, the state government’s now almost $12 billion “border security” program that has not been shown to reduce migration. One law duplicates a federal statute known to have racist origins that would allow state and local…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
