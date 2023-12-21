Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK supreme court rules Guantánamo 'forever prisoner' can sue the government under English law – here's why it matters

By Ugljesa Grusic, Associate Professor of Private International Law, UCL
The UK supreme court has ruled that a detainee in Guantánamo Bay can sue the UK government under English law over its alleged involvement in his detention and torture. This is the first case concerning the UK government’s liability for its participation in abuses committed by the CIA during the “war on terror”.

Abu Zubaydah brought a claim for damages against the UK government in 2020. The court has not yet ruled on the merits of this claim. Rather, it has ruled on an important, though obscure, part…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The youth is a critical voice in addressing security challenges, Western Balkans expert says
~ New date, same traditions: Ukraine's wartime Christmas celebrations
~ AI could improve your life by removing bottlenecks between what you want and what you get
~ Shadow of terrorism: Nigeria's battles with healthcare access as polio persist
~ How to pitch story ideas to The Conversation
~ Social media drains our brains and impacts our decision making – podcast
~ Who are the new greats of Irish music? Five musicians to watch out for
~ How Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol anticipated the psychology of Freud in its tale of childhood trauma
~ Overeating at Christmas can cause weight gain – but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s permanent
~ 'It'll all be over by next year' − how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1943
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter