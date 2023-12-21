Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overeating at Christmas can cause weight gain – but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s permanent

By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Body weight is affected by many factors – so it’s possible that even if different people ate the exact same foods at Christmas, one may gain more weight.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shadow of terrorism: Nigeria's battles with healthcare access as polio persist
~ How to pitch story ideas to The Conversation
~ Social media drains our brains and impacts our decision making – podcast
~ Who are the new greats of Irish music? Five musicians to watch out for
~ How Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol anticipated the psychology of Freud in its tale of childhood trauma
~ 'It'll all be over by next year' − how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1943
~ Why IBD is so hard to treat – and how scientists are making progress
~ Ukraine war: Kyiv digs in for the long haul with prospects looking bleak for 2024
~ What Ukraine needs from its European partners (and the US) in 2024
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Audrey Hepburn on children’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter