Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why IBD is so hard to treat – and how scientists are making progress

By Falk Hildebrand, Researcher in Bioinformatician, Quadram Institute
Katarzyna Sidorczuk, Research Scientist in Metagenomics, Quadram Institute
Wing Koon, PhD student in Bioinformatics, Quadram Institute
The current treatments for inflammatory bowel disease do not work for everyone. Tapping into new areas of biology may be the key to developing new therapies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shadow of terrorism: Nigeria's battles with healthcare access as polio persist
~ How to pitch story ideas to The Conversation
~ Social media drains our brains and impacts our decision making – podcast
~ Who are the new greats of Irish music? Five musicians to watch out for
~ How Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol anticipated the psychology of Freud in its tale of childhood trauma
~ Overeating at Christmas can cause weight gain – but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s permanent
~ 'It'll all be over by next year' − how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1943
~ Ukraine war: Kyiv digs in for the long haul with prospects looking bleak for 2024
~ What Ukraine needs from its European partners (and the US) in 2024
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Audrey Hepburn on children’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter