Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French Lawmakers Adopt Regressive Immigration Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters attend a demonstration against an immigration bill at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, December 18, 2023.  © 2023 Sarah Messonnier/Reuters  France’s lawmakers have adopted an immigration bill that may have a devastating impact on the rights of asylum seekers and migrants in France. Under pressure from the right and the far right, the government made an already flawed bill even worse in a bid to get the votes needed to pass the legislation. The bill, initially introduced in February, includes numerous regressive provisions across a range of issues.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
