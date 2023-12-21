Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Historic same-sex marriage bills are moment of hope for LGBTI rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the introduction of bills in Thailand’s Parliament today that aim to recognize same-sex marriage, Amnesty International Thailand Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said:  “By potentially becoming the third place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, Thailand has the opportunity to set a bold example for LGBTI people’s rights in this region. These bills and the […] The post Thailand: Historic same-sex marriage bills are moment of hope for LGBTI rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria's plantain wine: a traditional drink with huge economic potential
~ Myanmar: Military should be investigated for war crimes in response to ‘Operation 1027’
~ EU’s Migration Pact is a Disaster for Migrants and Asylum Seekers
~ Guinea Massacre Trial Rebounds After Prison Break
~ Myanmar: Armed Group Abuses in Shan State
~ If you've got solar, can you run aircon without worrying about cost? Not quite
~ What is pattern book development and how can it help ease the housing crisis?
~ When disaster strikes, emergency responders can't respond to every call. Communities must be helped to help themselves
~ Meta: Systemic Censorship of Palestine Content
~ How many people need to be in a room for two to share a birthday? It's fewer than you think. Here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter