If you've got solar, can you run aircon without worrying about cost? Not quite

By Wasim Saman, Emeritus Professor of Sustainable Energy Engineering, University of South Australia
You’re inside on a scorching 40°C day, running your air conditioner on full for extended hours. Normally, you might worry about cost – or even the impact on the grid or the environment. But you’ve got solar on your roof, so you should be producing plenty of power to offset your aircon.

This line of thinking is common. Is it correct? Not quite. While it’s true that solar on your roof usually performs well over summer, there is an issue here for you and the grid.

Your solar performs at its best when the sun is high. But the hottest part of the day is actually in the late…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
