When disaster strikes, emergency responders can't respond to every call. Communities must be helped to help themselves
By Rebecca McNaught, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Amanda Howard, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Jean S. Renouf, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Southern Cross University
Jo Longman, Senior Research Fellow, The University Centre for Rural Health, University of Sydney
The North Queensland floods remind us of the need to build community resilience to disasters – during the event, in the immediate aftermath and beyond.
- Wednesday, December 20, 2023