Human Rights Observatory

Guinea Massacre Trial Rebounds After Prison Break

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security force members stand in a street ahead of the trial of eleven men accused of responsibility for the 2009 massacre and mass rape of pro-democracy protesters by forces linked to a former military junta in Conakry, Guinea, September 28, 2022. © 2022 Souleymane Camara/Reuters Over the past month, Guinea’s landmark trial around the country’s horrific 2009 stadium massacre entered a new phase as seven witnesses, including former high-level government officials, testified. Judges already have heard from each of the 11 accused, including Guinea’s former president, Moussa…


