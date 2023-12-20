Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump barred from Colorado ballot – now what?

By Mark A. Graber, University System of Maryland Regents Professor of Law, University of Maryland
A historian and legal scholar of a key part of the US Constitution explains what happens now that the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled Trump cannot be on the state’s presidential ballots.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How many people need to be in a room for two to share a birthday? It's fewer than you think. Here's why
~ A brief look at the long history of First Nations fashion design in Australia
~ Australian beachgoers are told to always 'swim between the flags' – but what if there aren't any?
~ Is it OK if my child eats lots of fruit but no vegetables?
~ In the spirit of the season: Here's what 'woke' means and how to respond to it
~ How to make gravy (using chemistry)
~ Men and women who hold sexist views are less responsive as parents: new research
~ Fatigue? Unexplained weight gain and dry skin? Could it be Hashimoto's disease?
~ People once lived in a vast region in north-western Australia – and it had an inland sea
~ It's not just about accumulating super. Australians need to learn how to spend their retirement savings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter