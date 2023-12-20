Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the spirit of the season: Here's what 'woke' means and how to respond to it

By Letitia Meynell, Professor of Philosophy, Dalhousie University
A few years ago, there was considerable anxiety in some quarters about “political correctness,” particularly at universities. Now it’s known as wokeness, and even though the terminology has changed, the concerns are much the same.

Some years ago, I offered an analysis of political correctness that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to make gravy (using chemistry)
~ Men and women who hold sexist views are less responsive as parents: new research
~ Fatigue? Unexplained weight gain and dry skin? Could it be Hashimoto's disease?
~ People once lived in a vast region in north-western Australia – and it had an inland sea
~ It's not just about accumulating super. Australians need to learn how to spend their retirement savings
~ Telemovies have dominated Christmas movies for 50 years – so why are the Aussie straight-to-streaming ones this bad?
~ How many people need to be in a room for two to share a birthday? It's less than you think. Here's why
~ Australia can no longer afford to ignore Russia's expanding naval power in the Pacific
~ Far-right 'tradwives' see feminism as evil. Their lifestyles push back against 'the lie of equality'
~ Santa Claus is coming to town! How to help kids manage the big build-up to Christmas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter