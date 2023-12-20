Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Men and women who hold sexist views are less responsive as parents: new research

By Nickola Overall, Professor, University of Auckland
A study has found parents with high levels of ‘hostile sexism’ showed less warmth and were less engaged with their child, were less sensitive to their child’s needs, and were more controlling.The Conversation


