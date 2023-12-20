Tolerance.ca
Fatigue? Unexplained weight gain and dry skin? Could it be Hashimoto's disease?

By Aakansha Zala, The University of Queensland
Maybe you feel worn out. Perhaps you’re also having trouble losing weight. Generally, you just don’t feel 100%.

Could it be Hashimoto’s disease? This common autoimmune thyroid disorder is when your immune system (which fights off viruses and bacteria), mistakenly attacks a part of your body. In this case, it’s your thyroid – a gland located at the base of your neck – and can cause low thyroid hormones levels (hypothyroidism).

