Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's competition laws just changed: here's what you need to know

By Jennifer Quaid, Associate Professor & Vice-Dean Research, Civil Law Section, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
A small set of changes to competition law were just passed as the second part of Bill C-56, the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
