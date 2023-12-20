Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Most of Gaza’s Population Remains Displaced and in Harm’s Way

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street, November 18, 2023. © 2023 Adel Hana/AP Photo On October 13, Israeli authorities ordered more than a million people in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes. Two months later, almost 1.9 million people – 85 percent of Gaza’s population – are displaced, nearly half crammed inside Rafah, the enclave’s southernmost governorate with a prewar population of 280,000. People have told me it is almost impossible to walk through Rafah’s crowded streets to find food, water, and medication. Israeli authorities cut…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
