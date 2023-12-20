Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the Christmas royal broadcast evolved – from the first reluctant monarch to an enduring queen and a new king

By Deborah Wilson David, Head of Journalism & Media, Nottingham Trent University
For many people, the royal Christmas broadcast is a festive tradition that brings comfort, reassurance and a connection to the past.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
