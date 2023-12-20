The seven best books of 2023 reviewed by our experts

By Leighan M Renaud, Lecturer in Caribbean Literatures and Cultures, Department of English, University of Bristol

Andrew Dix, Senior Lecturer in American Literature and Film, Loughborough University

Dominic Broomfield-McHugh, Professor of Musicology, University of Sheffield

Florian Stadtler, Lecturer in Literature and Migration, University of Bristol

Jane O’Connor, Reader in Childhood Studies, Birmingham City University

Madeleine S. Killacky, PhD Candidate, Medieval Literature, Bangor University

Simon Potter, Professor of Modern History, University of Bristol