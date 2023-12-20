Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The seven best books of 2023 reviewed by our experts

By Leighan M Renaud, Lecturer in Caribbean Literatures and Cultures, Department of English, University of Bristol
Andrew Dix, Senior Lecturer in American Literature and Film, Loughborough University
Dominic Broomfield-McHugh, Professor of Musicology, University of Sheffield
Florian Stadtler, Lecturer in Literature and Migration, University of Bristol
Jane O’Connor, Reader in Childhood Studies, Birmingham City University
Madeleine S. Killacky, PhD Candidate, Medieval Literature, Bangor University
Simon Potter, Professor of Modern History, University of Bristol
We have covered a lot of new releases this year but these seven really impressed our experts. There’s a feminist retelling of a classic, a twist on the murder mystery from the greatest voice in horror and a giggle-inducing ride through the Middle Ages – not mention one of the most hotly anticipated autobiographies of all time.

1. The Fraud by Zadie Smith


Zadie Smith’s latest novel, The Fraud, is her first foray into the world of historical fiction. The result is a stunning, well-studied examination of Victorian colonial England and some of its inhabitants.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
