How fossil fuel companies won COP28

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Another climate summit has come and gone. The 28th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28 to you and me) took stock of the world’s progress in limiting global heating to 1.5°C. This is the guardrail scientists have advised world leaders to make every effort to limit warming to, lest they trigger tipping points that send Earth hurtling into climate breakdown.

So now that the dust has settled, who left Dubai happy and who went home empty-handed? Let’s ask the experts.

First, the winners.

© The Conversation -
