Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Amnesty International demands release of Virginia Laparra one year after her unjust conviction

By Amnesty International
One year after the conviction of former prosecutor Virginia Laparra, Amnesty International urges the authorities to hasten her release, as ordered by a group of independent United Nations experts who declared her detention to be arbitrary. On 16 December 2022, Virginia Laparra was sentenced to four years in prison for the crime of abuse of […] The post Guatemala: Amnesty International demands release of Virginia Laparra one year after her unjust conviction appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
