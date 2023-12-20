Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inside Human Rights Watch Digital Investigation’s Lab

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image How does Human Rights Watch’s Digital Investigations Lab conduct its work and for what purpose? What are its key methodologies and ways of working? When a short, but intense conflict broke out on the Tajikistan/Kyrgyzstan border in 2022, the Digital Investigations Lab worked with other Human Rights Watch research colleagues who were on the ground to investigate possible violations of the laws of war. We did this using video verification, geospatial analysis, and 3D spatial reconstruction techniques, such as site-scanning, photo-matching, shot-hole analysis and trajectory…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Urgently investigate inhumane treatment and enforced disappearance of Palestinians detainees from Gaza
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International demands release of Virginia Laparra one year after her unjust conviction
~ Most Gaza’s Population Remains Displaced and in Harm’s Way
~ With First Lady’s profile hacked, Brazilians pointed to X delay on acting
~ 2023's historic Hollywood and UAW strikes aren't labor's whole story – the total number of Americans walking off the job remained relatively low
~ ChatGPT and its AI chatbot cousins ruled 2023: 4 essential reads that puncture the hype
~ Do you eat with your eyes, your gut or your brain? A neuroscientist explains how to listen to your hunger during the holidays
~ For many who are suffering with prolonged grief, the holidays can be a time to reflect and find meaning in loss
~ 50 years later, 'The Exorcist' continues to possess Hollywood's imagination, reflecting our obsession with evil
~ Trump claims Constitution gives him immunity − here's why judges and the Supreme Court may not agree
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter