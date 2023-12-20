Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most Gaza’s Population Remains Displaced and in Harm’s Way

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street, November 18, 2023. © 2023 Adel Hana/AP Photo On October 13, Israeli authorities ordered more than a million people in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes. Two months later, almost 1.9 million people – 85 percent of Gaza’s population – are displaced, nearly half crammed inside Rafah, the enclave’s southernmost governorate with a prewar population of 280,000. People have told me it is almost impossible to walk through Rafah’s crowded streets to find food, water, and medication. Israeli authorities cut…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Urgently investigate inhumane treatment and enforced disappearance of Palestinians detainees from Gaza
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International demands release of Virginia Laparra one year after her unjust conviction
~ Inside Human Rights Watch Digital Investigation’s Lab
~ With First Lady’s profile hacked, Brazilians pointed to X delay on acting
~ 2023's historic Hollywood and UAW strikes aren't labor's whole story – the total number of Americans walking off the job remained relatively low
~ ChatGPT and its AI chatbot cousins ruled 2023: 4 essential reads that puncture the hype
~ Do you eat with your eyes, your gut or your brain? A neuroscientist explains how to listen to your hunger during the holidays
~ For many who are suffering with prolonged grief, the holidays can be a time to reflect and find meaning in loss
~ 50 years later, 'The Exorcist' continues to possess Hollywood's imagination, reflecting our obsession with evil
~ Trump claims Constitution gives him immunity − here's why judges and the Supreme Court may not agree
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter