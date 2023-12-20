2023's historic Hollywood and UAW strikes aren't labor's whole story – the total number of Americans walking off the job remained relatively low
By Judith Stepan-Norris, Professor Emerita of Sociology, University of California, Irvine
Jasmine Kerrissey, Associate Professor of Sociology; Director of the Labor Center, UMass Amherst
Two labor scholars argue that the balance of power between workers and employers, which has been tilted toward employers for nearly a half-century, is beginning to shift.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 20, 2023