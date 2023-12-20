Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
2023's historic Hollywood and UAW strikes aren't labor's whole story – the total number of Americans walking off the job remained relatively low

By Judith Stepan-Norris, Professor Emerita of Sociology, University of California, Irvine
Jasmine Kerrissey, Associate Professor of Sociology; Director of the Labor Center, UMass Amherst
Two labor scholars argue that the balance of power between workers and employers, which has been tilted toward employers for nearly a half-century, is beginning to shift.The Conversation


