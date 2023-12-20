Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How media attention harms female political candidates

By Daphne Joanna van der Pas, Associate Professor, University of Amsterdam
Loes Aaldering, Associate Professor in Comparative Politics, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Tobias Rohrbach, Early postdoctoral researcher, University of Fribourg
A video of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing at a party was leaked in August 2022. There was massive media reaction to what was, essentially, a young female politician having a good time. Accusations spread like wildfire, to the point where she had to take a drug test in order to quell speculation about her personal life.

Although Marin was cleared…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Urgently investigate inhumane treatment and enforced disappearance of Palestinians detainees from Gaza
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International demands release of Virginia Laparra one year after her unjust conviction
~ Inside Human Rights Watch Digital Investigation’s Lab
~ Most Gaza’s Population Remains Displaced and in Harm’s Way
~ With First Lady’s profile hacked, Brazilians pointed to X delay on acting
~ 2023's historic Hollywood and UAW strikes aren't labor's whole story – the total number of Americans walking off the job remained relatively low
~ ChatGPT and its AI chatbot cousins ruled 2023: 4 essential reads that puncture the hype
~ Do you eat with your eyes, your gut or your brain? A neuroscientist explains how to listen to your hunger during the holidays
~ For many who are suffering with prolonged grief, the holidays can be a time to reflect and find meaning in loss
~ 50 years later, 'The Exorcist' continues to possess Hollywood's imagination, reflecting our obsession with evil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter