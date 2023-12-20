Tolerance.ca
HIV drugs might help prevent multiple sclerosis, large new study suggests

By Kyla McKay, Assistant Professor of Neuroepidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Elaine Kingwell, Senior Research Fellow, Primary Care and Population Health, UCL
Over the last decade, several case studies have reported that people with multiple sclerosis (MS) who started antiretroviral therapy for HIV (to keep the virus in check) subsequently found that their MS symptoms had either disappeared completely or the disease progression had slowed considerably.

These findings compelled researchers to ask whether HIV or antiretrovirals could influence the risk of developing MS. According to our latest…The Conversation


