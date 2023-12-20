Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to survive being a guest at another family's Christmas

By Jessica Robles, Lecturer in Social Psychology, Loughborough University
Our own family Christmas’s can be minefields but going to someone else’s can be equally challenging. Here are some tips on navigating someone else’s family holidaysThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do subtitled films really help you learn languages?
~ Glitter is ready-made microplastic pollution – time to ditch it this Christmas
~ Alcohol, artificial trees and 'granny dumping': why Christmas is such a busy time in A&E
~ US-led taskforce deploys in Red Sea as Middle East crisis threatens to escalate beyond Gaza
~ EU: Migration Pact agreement will lead to a “surge in suffering”
~ A Win for Iranian Women Football Fans
~ Russia Forces Ukrainians in Occupied Areas into Military
~ Hong Kong embraces televised confessions of political prisoners
~ Interest rates will eventually fall but it's a bit early for borrowers to break out the champagne
~ Carbon in, carbon out: Australia's 'carbon budget' assessment reveals astonishing boom and bust cycles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter