Human Rights Observatory

Russia Forces Ukrainians in Occupied Areas into Military

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Conscripts called up for military service in the Russian army line up in Simferopol, Crimea, before their deployment. April 25, 2023.  © 2023 Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters (Kyiv, December 20, 2023) – Russian authorities continue to conscript Ukrainian civilians in occupied areas or otherwise try to forcibly enlist them, including those in detention, into the Russian military, Human Rights Watch said today. Russia’s practice of compelling Ukrainian residents in occupied areas to serve in its armed forces is a war crime. “Russian authorities openly and unlawfully force men…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
