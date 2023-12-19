Tolerance.ca
Why 14th Amendment bars Trump from office: A constitutional law scholar explains principle behind Colorado Supreme Court ruling

By Mark A. Graber, University System of Maryland Regents Professor of Law, University of Maryland
Colorado’s Supreme Court has removed Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot. A scholar of constitutional law explains why.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
