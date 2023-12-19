Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada must recognize anti-homeless attacks as hate crimes

By Katharina Maier, Associate professor, Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Carolyn Greene, Associate Professor, Criminology, Athabasca University
Justin Tetrault, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Criminology, University of Alberta
Marta-Marika Urbanik, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Alberta
Hate crime is a growing concern in Canada. These are crimes motivated by animosity, bias or hate toward some aspect of a victim’s identity.

Canada, and several other countries, have reported recent increases in hate-motivated violence against unhoused people. However, in Canada, people experiencing homelessness are not considered a protected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Volcanic eruption lights up Iceland after weeks of earthquake warnings − a geologist explains what's happening
~ Peter Bone kicked out of parliament for violence and sexual misconduct: how recall petitions work
~ Same-sex couples divide household chores more fairly – here’s what they told us works best
~ Oral health is health: Better access to dental care may have potential benefits beyond Canadians' mouths
~ Azerbaijan: Prominent Opposition Figure Arrested
~ 10 Good News Stories for Kids in 2023
~ Shipwrecks teem with underwater life, from microbes to sharks
~ Knausgaard's ambitious new novel imagines Europe's last decades – ending with an ominous star and the return of the dead
~ I’m a photographer who wanted to be more present in my life – so I put down the camera
~ What's the difference between physical and chemical sunscreens? And which one should you choose?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter