Shipwrecks teem with underwater life, from microbes to sharks

By Avery Paxton, Research Marine Biologist, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Humans have sailed the world’s oceans for thousands of years, but they haven’t all reached port. Researchers estimate that there are some three million shipwrecks worldwide, resting in shallow rivers and bays, coastal waters and the deep ocean. Many sank during catastrophes – some during storms or after running aground, others in battle or collisions with other vessels.

Read complete article

