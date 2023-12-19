Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trans guidance for schools: the voices of young people are missing

By Catherine Lee, Professor of Inclusive Education, PVC Dean Arts, Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
After significant delay, the UK government has published draft guidance for schools in England on “gender questioning children”, from education secretary Gillian Keegan and women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch.

The guidance is non-statutory, meaning it is not legally enforceable, and the government has launched a consultation on the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a fast-paced slapstick extravaganza
~ Prince Harry and the Mirror: how court victory reopened the phone hacking scandal the British press had hoped was over
~ Five things you probably have wrong about the T rex
~ Fraud is a problem so big we need to start teaching children how to spot it in schools
~ How a programme giving millions to residents to improve their neighbourhoods also risks entrenching inequality
~ Ukraine war: with stalemate on the battlefield Nato needs unity and commitment more than ever
~ Grouse shooting in Scotland has an alarming death toll – and not just for game birds
~ Vape deals are everywhere this Christmas – here's how to deal with the horrific waste problem
~ Interest rates have stopped rising, but 2023 hikes could still cause recession for some economies
~ Ukraine: Türk calls on Russia to silence the guns in appeal for ‘a just peace’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter