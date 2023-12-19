Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fraud is a problem so big we need to start teaching children how to spot it in schools

By Yaniv Hanoch, Professor in Decision Science, University of Southampton
Stacey Wood, Professor of Psychology, Scripps College
Have you or someone you know been a victim of fraud? If so, that’s not unusual.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a rise of 25% in the number of fraud offences in 2021 compared to 2020 in the UK. Representing over 40% of all crimes against individuals, fraud is the most commonThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a fast-paced slapstick extravaganza
~ Prince Harry and the Mirror: how court victory reopened the phone hacking scandal the British press had hoped was over
~ Trans guidance for schools: the voices of young people are missing
~ Five things you probably have wrong about the T rex
~ How a programme giving millions to residents to improve their neighbourhoods also risks entrenching inequality
~ Ukraine war: with stalemate on the battlefield Nato needs unity and commitment more than ever
~ Grouse shooting in Scotland has an alarming death toll – and not just for game birds
~ Vape deals are everywhere this Christmas – here's how to deal with the horrific waste problem
~ Interest rates have stopped rising, but 2023 hikes could still cause recession for some economies
~ Ukraine: Türk calls on Russia to silence the guns in appeal for ‘a just peace’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter