Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a programme giving millions to residents to improve their neighbourhoods also risks entrenching inequality

By Jennie Popay, Professor of Sociology and Public Health, Lancaster University
Emma Halliday, Senior Research Fellow in Health and Medecine, Lancaster University
Rebecca Mead, Senior Research Associate in Public Health Policy, Lancaster University
Over the past quarter century, the idea has taken hold among politicians across the spectrum that one of the best ways to address inequality is to give local communities the resources to do the work themselves. Provide them with funding and they can spend it on the projects that their communities really need. But our research has shown that while many of these projects can be very positive, they can also entrench existing inequalities.

The UK’s largest community empowerment programme, the National Lottery-funded Big…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a fast-paced slapstick extravaganza
~ Prince Harry and the Mirror: how court victory reopened the phone hacking scandal the British press had hoped was over
~ Trans guidance for schools: the voices of young people are missing
~ Five things you probably have wrong about the T rex
~ Fraud is a problem so big we need to start teaching children how to spot it in schools
~ Ukraine war: with stalemate on the battlefield Nato needs unity and commitment more than ever
~ Grouse shooting in Scotland has an alarming death toll – and not just for game birds
~ Vape deals are everywhere this Christmas – here's how to deal with the horrific waste problem
~ Interest rates have stopped rising, but 2023 hikes could still cause recession for some economies
~ Ukraine: Türk calls on Russia to silence the guns in appeal for ‘a just peace’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter