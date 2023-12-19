Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vape deals are everywhere this Christmas – here's how to deal with the horrific waste problem

By Andrew Turner, Associate Professor in Environmental Sciences, University of Plymouth
With 5 million vapers in the UK and rising fast, nearly 500 of these devices are being thrown away every minute.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a fast-paced slapstick extravaganza
~ Prince Harry and the Mirror: how court victory reopened the phone hacking scandal the British press had hoped was over
~ Trans guidance for schools: the voices of young people are missing
~ Five things you probably have wrong about the T rex
~ Fraud is a problem so big we need to start teaching children how to spot it in schools
~ How a programme giving millions to residents to improve their neighbourhoods also risks entrenching inequality
~ Ukraine war: with stalemate on the battlefield Nato needs unity and commitment more than ever
~ Grouse shooting in Scotland has an alarming death toll – and not just for game birds
~ Interest rates have stopped rising, but 2023 hikes could still cause recession for some economies
~ Ukraine: Türk calls on Russia to silence the guns in appeal for ‘a just peace’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter