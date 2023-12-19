Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alexei Navalny disappears from jail – another in the long line of Russian dissidents to fall foul of Vladimir Putin

By Kevin Riehle, Lecturer in Intelligence and Security Studies, Brunel University London
Navalny survived poisoning only to be arrested and sentenced to more than 30 years in jail. Now he has disappeared.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finding objective ways to talk about religion in the classroom is tough − but the cost of not doing so is clear
~ Digital inaccessibility: Blind and low-vision people have powerful technology but still face barriers to the digital world
~ How active are the microorganisms in your yogurt? We created a new tool to study probiotic activity — and made it out of cardboard
~ More city hall news coverage isn’t enough to revive local news outlets
~ 2023's extreme storms, heat and wildfires broke records – a scientist explains how global warming fuels climate disasters
~ Wild 'super pigs' from Canada could become a new front in the war on feral hogs
~ Guatemala's anti-corruption leader-to-be could be prevented from taking office, deepening migration concerns for US
~ Why do some men commit domestic violence? Trauma and social isolation may play a role
~ Pope Francis' approval of blessings for LGBTQ+ couples is a historic gesture, according to a Catholic theologian
~ How writing 'made us human' – an 'emotional history' from ancient Iraq to the present day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter