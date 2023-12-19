Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Khurram Parvez, wrongfully incarcerated, completes two years in prison in India

By Ather Zia
In Kashmir, the "policies of the Indian government have proceeded at an extraordinary speed, choking and diminishing any remnants of free space and expression."


