Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leah Purcell's Is That You, Ruthie? is a powerful look at 'dormitory girls' separated from Country and family

By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
This article contains mentions of the Stolen Generations, and policies using outdated and potentially offensive terminology when referring to First Nations people.

Aunty Ruth Hegarty, or Ruthie, was four-and-a-half years old when she was forcibly removed from her mother, Ruby, under the auspices of Queensland’s Aboriginals Protection Act (1897).

The Act, as it was known, dispossessed thousands of Indigenous Australians of their heartlines and their homes by segregating them to government reserves that have been compared by past residents to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grenfell should have been a wake-up call – but the UK still doesn't take fire safety seriously because of who is most at risk
~ How government payments to the vulnerable can multiply to create economic growth for everyone
~ Nollywood set new highs in 2023: here are four of my favourite films of the year
~ EU: Egypt Support Risks Complicity in Abuses
~ Tunisia: Cybercrime Decree Used Against Critics
~ Battle of survival and expression in Jerusalem's Armenian Community
~ Yemen: Houthis Sentence Woman to Death
~ China: Trial of activist Li Qiaochu is thinly veiled attempt to silence rights activism
~ An AI-driven influence operation is spreading pro-China propaganda across YouTube
~ 2023 was the year of generative AI. What can we expect in 2024?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter