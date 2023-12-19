Leah Purcell's Is That You, Ruthie? is a powerful look at 'dormitory girls' separated from Country and family
By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
This article contains mentions of the Stolen Generations, and policies using outdated and potentially offensive terminology when referring to First Nations people.
Aunty Ruth Hegarty, or Ruthie, was four-and-a-half years old when she was forcibly removed from her mother, Ruby, under the auspices of Queensland’s Aboriginals Protection Act (1897).
The Act, as it was known, dispossessed thousands of Indigenous Australians of their heartlines and their homes by segregating them to government reserves that have been compared by past residents to
