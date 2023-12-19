Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Egypt Support Risks Complicity in Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell (L) meets with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, July 13, 2021. © 2021 Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Brussels) – The European Union’s negotiations on an upgraded bilateral partnership with Egypt risk missing an opportunity to press for human rights reforms in the midst of the country’s ongoing economic and human rights crises, Human Rights Watch said today, in releasing a December 6, 2023, letter to EU leaders and member states. The partnership will likely include additional political and economic support…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Leah Purcell's Is That You, Ruthie? is a powerful look at 'dormitory girls' separated from Country and family
~ Grenfell should have been a wake-up call – but the UK still doesn't take fire safety seriously because of who is most at risk
~ How government payments to the vulnerable can multiply to create economic growth for everyone
~ Nollywood set new highs in 2023: here are four of my favourite films of the year
~ Tunisia: Cybercrime Decree Used Against Critics
~ Battle of survival and expression in Jerusalem's Armenian Community
~ Yemen: Houthis Sentence Woman to Death
~ China: Trial of activist Li Qiaochu is thinly veiled attempt to silence rights activism
~ An AI-driven influence operation is spreading pro-China propaganda across YouTube
~ 2023 was the year of generative AI. What can we expect in 2024?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter