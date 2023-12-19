Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Cybercrime Decree Used Against Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Tunisian Journalists Union (SNJT) protests against the sentencing of journalist Khalifa Guesmi to five years in prison in Tunis, Tunisia, May 18, 2023.  © 2023 Mohamed Krit/Sipa via AP Photo (Tunis) – Tunisian authorities have sentenced two political opposition activists to prison terms for criticizing the government under a 2022 cybercrime decree, Human Rights Watch said today. Instead of using the decree to address cybercrime, the authorities have used it to detain, charge, or place under investigation at least 20 journalists, lawyers, students, and other critics…


© Human Rights Watch -
