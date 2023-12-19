Tolerance.ca
An AI-driven influence operation is spreading pro-China propaganda across YouTube

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
A recent investigation from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) has revealed an extensive network of YouTube channels promoting pro-Chinese and anti-US public opinion in the English-speaking world.

The operation is well-coordinated, using generative AI to rapidly produce and publish content, while deftly exploiting YouTube’s algorithmic recommendation system.

How big is the network?


© The Conversation -
