Amid allegations of price gouging, it's time for big supermarkets to come clean on how they price their products

By Sanjoy Paul, Associate Professor, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Why wait until a Senate inquiry to explain how supermarkets come up with the prices in their stores? There’s an opportunity now for the big supermarkets to be more transparent on pricing.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
