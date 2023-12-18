Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political Deal on EU Corporate Accountability Law is a Step Forward

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Garment workers make clothes at a factory in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, December 17, 2021. © 2021 Wu Changwei/Xinhua via Getty Images Last week, after long negotiations over corporate accountability rules in Europe, negotiators from the European Council and Parliament agreed on a text for the draft EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. This is a big deal – once formally adopted, it will be the first time that the European Union will hold large companies to account for their human rights and environmental impacts across their global supply chains. Under the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
