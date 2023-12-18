Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When White Flags Turn Red in Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman holds a white flag while evacuating with other Palestinian civilians towards the southern Gaza Strip, November 7, 2023. © 2023 Ahmed Zakot/Reuters The Israeli military’s announcement that its forces in Gaza shot and killed three Israeli hostages despite them being shirtless and waving a white flag raises core issues about the protection of civilians in the current hostilities. First, these men and the other civilians abducted on October 7 should not have been in Gaza in the first place. Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups that are unlawfully detaining civilians…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After seeing the struggle of Palestinians in Gaza, TikTok users are learning about Islam
~ Canada's agricultural policies need to better serve local farmers and communities
~ How technology can help victims of intimate partner violence
~ 'Politically neutral' Russian athletes can now enter the Olympics – but don't expect many to compete
~ World News in Brief: Wave of ‘fear and dread’ in Ukraine, UN expert slams Navalny disappearance, youth leaders for nuclear disarmament meet
~ Putin's four-hour Q&A is a valuable insight into the Russian president's version of reality
~ Meta charging European users to remove ads is a privacy red herring
~ Alvin Purple at 50: how ‘boobs and pubes’ led Australian screen’s sexual (and sexist) revolution
~ Planting pine or native forest for carbon capture isn’t the only choice – NZ can have the best of both
~ Do dog 'talking buttons' actually work? Does my dog understand me? Here's what the science says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter