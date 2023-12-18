Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Gaza war is having a chilling effect on academic freedom – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
The second of two episodes of The Conversation Weekly podcast exploring how the Israel-Gaza conflict is affecting life at universities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
