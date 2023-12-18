Tolerance.ca
A new supercomputer aims to closely mimic the human brain — it could help unlock the secrets of the mind and advance AI

By Domenico Vicinanza, Associate Professor of Intelligent Systems and Data Science, Anglia Ruskin University
A supercomputer scheduled to go online in April 2024 will rival the estimated rate of operations in the human brain, according to researchers in Australia. The machine, called DeepSouth, is capable of performing 228 trillion operations per second.

It’s the world’s first supercomputer capable of simulating networks of neurons and synapses (key biological structures that make up our…The Conversation


