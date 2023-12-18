Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The seven best TV shows of 2023 reviewed by our experts

By Beth Johnson, Professor of Television & Media Studies; Deputy Head of School of Media and Communication, University of Leeds
Ciara Molloy, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Sheffield
Gill Jamieson, Senior Lecturer in Film, Television & Cultural Studies, University of the West of Scotland
Kadian Pow, Lecturer in Sociology and Black Studies, Birmingham City University
Kristyn Gorton, Professor of Film and Television, University of Leeds
Matthew Higgins, Lecturer, Digital and Creative Technologies, University of Portsmouth
Matthew Wills, Professor of Evolutionary Palaeobiology at the Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
Thi Gammon, Research Associate in Culture, Media and Creative Industries Education, King's College London
Tim Rock, PhD Candidate in Biology, University of Bath
This year has been a memorable one for television. From the scintillating Succession finale to animated AI dramas, these are the seven shows that had our academic experts glued to the small screen in 2023.

1. Happy Valley season three, BBC iPlayer


First hitting screens nine years ago, the final episode of Happy Valley – the BBC crime drama created and written by Sally Wainwright – aired to an audience of over 7.5 million live viewers back in February.

Featuring a much-anticipated showdown between Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and escaped…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
