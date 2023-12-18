Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Loneliness is a major public health problem – and young people are bearing the brunt of it

By Julia Morgan, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellbeing, University of Greenwich
Vincent La Placa, Associate Professor of Public Health and Policy and Associate Head of School for Student Success, University of Greenwich
Writing in the Week, journalist Theara Coleman has declared 2023 “the year of the loneliness epidemic”. In May, the US surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, said loneliness posed a public health risk on a par with smoking and drinking.

“It’s like hunger or thirst,” Murthy said. “It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing. Millions of people in America are struggling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Gaza war is having a chilling effect on academic freedom – podcast
~ mRNA COVID vaccines make 'unintended proteins' – we've discovered how to fix this problem
~ How a colonial trip to Palestine spurred modern ornithology – and left it with imperial baggage
~ A new supercomputer aims to closely mimic the human brain — it could help unlock the secrets of the mind and advance AI
~ Victorian Britain had its own anti-vaxxers – and they helped bring down a government
~ Advertising toys to children is an environmental nightmare -- here's how parents can deal with it
~ The seven best TV shows of 2023 reviewed by our experts
~ Studio Ghibli's layering of Japanese and western storytelling is key to their success
~ Egypt: Violations, Repression Upstage Presidential Vote
~ Tragedies Born of Negligence in Iraq
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter