Loneliness is a major public health problem – and young people are bearing the brunt of it
By Julia Morgan, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellbeing, University of Greenwich
Vincent La Placa, Associate Professor of Public Health and Policy and Associate Head of School for Student Success, University of Greenwich
Writing in the Week, journalist Theara Coleman has declared 2023 “the year of the loneliness epidemic”. In May, the US surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, said loneliness posed a public health risk on a par with smoking and drinking.
“It’s like hunger or thirst,” Murthy said. “It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing. Millions of people in America are struggling…
- Monday, December 18, 2023