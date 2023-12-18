Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak wants more maths at school – but finding the teachers will be hard when university departments are closing

By Neil Saunders, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, University of Greenwich
Oxford Brookes University recently announced it will no longer be offering mathematics degrees. This follows reported reductions or proposed cuts at other universities.

This is a problem for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s vision for improved maths skills across the nation. Sunak has laid out a vision for young people to study maths…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
