More vulnerable people live in Philadelphia neighborhoods that are less green and get hotter
By Farzad Hashemi, Assistant Professor in Architecture, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Guangqing Chi, Professor of Rural Sociology and Demography, Penn State
Lisa D. Iulo, Associate Professor of Architecture, Director of the Hamer Center for Community Design, Penn State
Ute Poerschke, Professor of Architecture, Penn State
An interdisciplinary group of researchers at Penn State ran computer models on two Philadelphia census tracts. The neighborhood with more vulnerable residents was also hotter.
- Monday, December 18, 2023