What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin

By Bianca Tod, Dermatologist and senior lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Sunburn can cause cancer, heat stroke and changes to the immune system. Choosing the right sun protection, even for darker skin, is more complicated than it looks.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
